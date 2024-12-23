UPDF: Letter on Elwelu Court Martial summons is fake

Bombo, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Defence Forces has dismissed as fake a letter circulating on social media that indicated Lt.Gen Peter Elwelu had been summoned to the Court Martial for backbiting the CDF Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

The letter, purpotedly signed by Brig. Gen Kulayigye had asked Elwelu to appear in court today. The UPDF, on their X account, have stamped the letter “FAKE”.

The letter emerged days after General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of Uganda, rook ro X and attacked Lieutenant General Peter Elwelu, calling him a “buffoon” and “completely unworthy” of serving in the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

DETAILS TO FOLLOW