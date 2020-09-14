UPDF deploys amid chaos in Kyebando over imported voters

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The army has deployed in Kyebando Central after chaos erupted at St. Paul Primary School where members of National Resistance in Kyebando Central have turned up in hundreds to cast their vote.

The NRM is voting for flag bearers for Local Council 3 Chairman and Local Councill three Chairperson.

Voters are meant to start voting with the woman councillor position, but voters for Prossy Twinomugisha started abandoning the queue, accusing Annet Namara of ferrying voters from Kanyanya, Mpererwe and Mulago areas, among others.

They are now demanding that they follow the register to vote but Namara’s voters say they won’t because the party chairman Yoweri Museveni permitted members not on the register to vote. NRM electoral officials have made calls to their superiors seeking backup and guidance.

Although voting is meant to start at 11 am, by 9 am there were hundreds of voters already waiting anxiously. By 10:20 am both groups agreed to start the process.

An army officer was holding talks with the electoral officials at the time of filing this story. While Twinomugisha and her supporters have abandoned the line, Namaras’ supporters have made two lines and are still queuing, demanding for the counting.

