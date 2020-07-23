UPC okays Betty Amongi to contest for MP seat on party ticket

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Congress-UPC, has said that the Minister for Kampala Affairs Betty Amongi is free to contest for Member of Parliament for Oyam South on the party ticket.

Addressing a press conference at the party’s Headquarters in Kampala on Wednesday, the UPC party spokesperson Michael Osinde said that Amongi picked nomination forms last week from the party’s headquarters.

Osinde says that despite Amongi serving as a Minister in the NRM government, she remains a strong UPC party member.

When asked if she had picked the nomination papers, Amongi said she will issue a statement on the matter.

Amongi who is wife to Lira Municipality MP Jimmy Akena was appointed Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development by President Museveni in 2016.

In January, she was appointed the new Minister in Charge of Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs.

Osinde also denied allegations that Akena’s nomination as the UPC party presidential candidate was illegal.

Akena was declared unopposed last week after his rivals including Tom Omino, Beatrice Amaro and Denis Enap failed to return their nomination forms. All presidential aspirants were expected to return their nomination forms on July 3rd, 2020 but only Akena beat the deadline.

Osinde also warned members against declaring themselves party presidents without going through the party electoral processes.

Osinde says the party is in talks with the police and the Electoral Commission about how to conduct the party’s delegates conference scheduled for August 1.

