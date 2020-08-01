UPC endorses Akena for party presidency

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda People’s Congress-UPC has endorsed Jimmy Akena’s as the party’s presidential flag bearer in the 2021 general elections.

He was endorsed by more than 470 delegates from the regions of Ankole, Northern Uganda, West Nile, Kigezi, Teso and Sebei.

Before his endorsement, Akena handed over instruments of power to the Party Chief Whip Santa Olumu, who chaired the proceeding of the delegates’ conference as stipulated by the party’s constitution.

Addressing delegates shortly after his endorsement, Akena said he was privileged to serve as the party’s president for five years.

He says that though his tenure has undergone challenging times, he believes it was worth it.

Akena also said that he will not allow anyone to suppress the will entrusted in him by the party members.

Akena assured all party flag bearers of his support in the forthcoming 2021 general elections.

“I will do everything in my power to support any UPC flag bearer, it does not matter who lost and who worn, am with the flag bearer,” Akena said

Last month, Tom Omino, an aspirant for the UPC party presidential candidate contested the election of Akena. This is after Akena was declared unopposed after Omino, Beatrice Amaro and Denis Enap failed to return their nomination forms.

All presidential aspirants were expected to return their nomination forms on July 3rd, 2020 but only Akena beat the deadline.

According to Omino, the process leading to Akena’s election was illegal, stage managed and contravenes the party constitution.

URN