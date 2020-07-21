UNRA to divert traffic at Naalya roundabout

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA has revealed plans to divert traffic at Naalya roundabout to allow for the ongoing expansion of the Northern bypass.

UNRA’s media relations manager, Allan Ssempebwa says effective July 23, Kamuli road that leads to Naalya roundabout shall be closed and traffic diverted to East Africa and Kaduyu road next to the National Council for Higher Education.

“We expect road users to heed to the provided alternative. However, we regret the inconveniences caused in the meantime,” Ssempebwa told Uganda Radio Network.

According to the design, the contractor will expand the existing roundabout into an interchange and carry out civil works on Kamuli road that will include expansion.

UNRA is making similar works at Gayaza-Kyebando roundabout. The expansion works at Sssentema, Namuwongo and Ntinda roundabouts are compete pending painting.

Northern bypass, which passes through Kampala and parts of Wakiso district starting from Bweyogerere on Jinja road to Busega was designed to reduce congestion and travel time on several routes in and around Kampala.

During the first phase, a two-lane single carriageway was constructed and completed in October 2009.

However, in 2014, government embarked on the second phase to expand the existing road by constructing an additional carriageway approximately 17.5km long to make the road a 4-lane dual carriageway.

The works were initiated anticipated to be completed in 2017. However, the works have dragged on leading to an increase on the project cost from the initial Shillings 285 billion to Shillings 448 billion.

Ssempebwa says the works are currently at 73 percent completion. He blames the delayed completion on land acquisition woes.

They now have full right of way and works are expected to be completed by end of 2021, according to Ssempebwa.

