UNRA decries theft of construction materials for Pakwach-Panyimur road

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda National Roads Authority- UNRA has raised a red flag over theft of construction materials meant for the Pakwach-Panyimur road.

UNRA contracted Kark Technical Services Limited to carry out construction works on the 34km road. The work includes; installation of culverts, paving, levelling deep potholes and grading of hot spots along the road.

Pakwach LCV Chairperson Omito Robert Steen says the road was a hot spot for accidents and became impassable during both rainy and dry seasons and was taken over by UNRA after the district failed to maintain it due to meagre resource envelope.

“The district is incapacitated to maintain this road because we don’t have the money and yet it is the only road to Panyimur. Pakwach will be cut off if this road is blocked”, he told journalists this morning.

According to the UNRA Contract framework paper government earmarked 1.7 billion shillings from the Uganda Road Fund for the two-month construction work on the road.

Richard Mugolo, an engineer at Kark Technical services says construction materials including culverts, paving stones, furniture and batteries worth 7 million shillings have been stolen by residents in Kanyinyi Upper village Pakwach Sub County.

“We have lost close to 7 million shillings in theft of road equipment in Pakwach and this is bogging down our work. We are currently seeking the reinforcement of the Police officers to help us”, Mugolo says.

He says most of the road equipment is stolen at night hours when no one is monitoring them.

Jonathan Opar Anyayo, the District Councillor representing Pakwach sub-county urged residents not to engage in acres of theft, to own the road project.

Julius Mwesigwa, the UNRA Station Manager in Arua says that UNRA will strive to complete the construction works within the stipulated contract time despite the hindrances.

URN