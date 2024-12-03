UNRA begins works on Manafwa-Bududa Circular Road following protests

Mbale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda National Roads Authority (UNRA) has commenced rehabilitation of the Manafwa-Bududa circular road following last week’s protests by taxi drivers and Boda boda riders. On Thursday, transport along the road was disrupted after the protesters dug a five-foot-deep hole at Buwangani Town Council, paralyzing movement throughout the day.

The demonstrators, mainly from Bududa and Manafwa districts, expressed frustration over the government’s perceived neglect of the road, which they described as the busiest route connecting Bududa to other districts in the Bugisu sub-region. The road had become almost impassable due to numerous deep potholes, starting from Manafwa Town Council to Bududa district.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, Kosea Chikayi Kimono, the LC V Chairperson for Bududa district, expressed his satisfaction with the ongoing rehabilitation works. He noted that the renovations would provide significant relief to the locals who have endured difficulties accessing other parts of the region.

Chikayi recounted how he intervened last week to prevent the situation from escalating into a riot. He assured the protesters that he would engage the UNRA manager for the Mbale region to address the issue. “I’m happy that repair works on the road have started,” Chikayi said.

However, he urged the government to expedite the process of tarmacking the road as previously promised by the President. He added that fulfilling this pledge would prevent future demonstrations over poor road conditions.

When contacted for a comment, Dinah Nakombi, a UNRA official, confirmed that maintenance works on the road are ongoing. The rehabilitation has been welcomed by residents, but many continue to call for a more permanent solution, including tarmacking, to improve road safety and connectivity in the region.

*****

URN