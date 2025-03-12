UNMC to prioritise revamping of Katwe salt mining factory

KASESE, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The government, under the Uganda National Mining Company (UNMC), is prioritizing the revamping of business at the Katwe Salt Mining Factory in Kasese District. The factory was constructed in the 1970s to process salt brine. However, construction was interrupted by wars, and the factory was completed in 1982.

It operated for less than a year before closing when the salt corroded the machinery. James Byagaba, the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors at UNMC, says that as part of efforts to solve the problem of unemployment in the country, the government has an interest in revamping the factory.

Byagaba, who led other board members on a tour of the factory and Kilembe Mines, noted that the potential of the factory is still viable and that they must mobilize resources to ensure business returns to the factory.

John Bosco Kananura, the Katwe-Kabatoro Town Council LCIII Chairperson, said that out of a population of 15,000 people, 99% depend on the salt-mining business to survive. He believes that revamping the factory will bring better job opportunities and contribute to the overall development of the community and the region at large.

Peter Businge, a salt miner, says it was fortunate that the government identified the revival of the salt factory in 2018, but there has been no progress since then. He now believes that if the factory is revived, they will have better prices for their salt, unlike the current situation, where prices are determined by the few players in the business.

While the government had initially made attempts to revamp the factory, including signing an agreement with Rwenzori Shining Stars Limited—a Chinese-Ugandan consortium—in 2018, the prospects failed to come to fruition.

