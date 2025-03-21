Unilever launches nationwide oral health campaign targeting 400,000 Ugandan children

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Patricia Akankwatsa | In a combined effort to improve oral health among Ugandan children, Unilever, through its Pepsodent brand, has launched a nationwide campaign to educate 400,000 children on the importance of proper oral hygiene. The initiative, which kicked off at Kitante Primary School on World Oral Health Day, aims to instil healthy habits from a young age.

“Good oral health is a prerequisite for your wholesome health,” stated Anthony Esyalai, the Head of Demand Creation for Beauty and well-being and Personal Care for Unilever in East and West Africa.

“Science has proven that a lack of good oral hygiene affects the rest of your body hygiene.”

Highlighting the link between oral health and overall well-being, Esyalai explained how infections like typhoid and the flu can enter the body through the mouth.

“Ensuring good oral hygiene is critically important in ensuring the wholesome health of a human person.”

Unilever chose to focus on schools, recognizing the importance of early education. “Good oral health hygiene has to be taught at a young age.”

The campaign will span across all major regions of Uganda, including the East, West, Central, and North, aiming to reach children with crucial messages about brushing twice a day for two minutes, visiting a dentist at least twice a year, and using quality oral care products like Pepsodent toothpaste and toothbrushes.

Dr Isaac Robert Kayondo a dentist at Pretty life medical centre, elaborated on the common oral diseases affecting children, including gingivitis and periodontitis at the event.

“Gingivitis is the inflammation of the gum, and if gingivitis goes into a later stage, we call it periodontitis. Now it is going to affect the bones, and we know very well that the teeth are embedded within the bone.”

He attributed these issues to excessive sugar consumption and inadequate parental assistance with brushing.

“You will see that the gums are now inflamed, and the babies are starting to get cavities.”

The dentist provided also practical demonstrations on proper brushing techniques, emphasizing the importance of rinsing before applying toothpaste, using gentle circular motions at a 45- degree angle, and wiping downwards to remove debris.

“It is not the energy that brushes, it is the technique, it is how you’re brushing.” Key messages of the campaign include encouraging parents to assist their children with brushing and educating children on proper brushing techniques to prevent future dental issues.

“If you don’t help them out if you don’t take care of the milk teeth, the permanent teeth are going to come out bad, and sick.”

In addition to educational sessions, the campaign is offering free oral checkups and follow-up consultations to students.

“We do follow-ups, we do checkups, then we do a spot diagnosis,” the dentist confirmed.

The Esyalai stated that this initiative aligns perfectly with Unilever’s corporate social responsibility, which focuses on brightening people’s lives.

“If you are wholesome, if you are healthy, then it means that your life is going to be good. Your life is going to be brighter.”

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), a staggering 42% of the African Region’s population suffers from oral diseases, including dental caries, gum disease, and tooth loss in 2021.

Adding to the gravity of the situation, the African Region bears the devastating burden of the highest number of noma cases globally. Noma, a rapidly progressing and non-contagious gangrenous disease of the mouth, primarily targets young children. This debilitating condition, if left untreated, carries a tragically high fatality rate. Survivors are often left with life-long impairments, severe disfigurement, and the added burden of stigma and discrimination.

World Oral Health Day 2025 serves as a crucial platform to address these disparities and prioritize oral health within the African Region. The focus is not merely on treating existing conditions, but on preventative measures, education, and addressing the root causes that contribute to these alarming statistics.