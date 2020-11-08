Uneducated demand ministry and 5 seats in parliament

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The association of uneducated persons in Uganda (Abataasoma) have asked the President Yoweri Museveni to give them a ministry that will work on the issues of persons who are uneducated and and to also secure for them parliamentary seats from the five regions to represent the uneducated.

Addressing the press today at their headquarters in Lubigi, Nansana municipality, Wakiso district, the National chairman Hajji Kasim Kasasa said that they want a ministry that will work on issues of uneducated persons and also to be given five members of parliament to represent uneducated persons from the five regions in the country so that their voice can be hard.

“We have been working for President Museveni for over 20 years but we have not benefited from his presidency, so we ask the him to give us a ministry that will work on our issues related to uneducated persons,” said Kasasa.

Kasasa says that President Museveni promised to give them support from the government to develop themselves but nothing has been delivered to the uneducated but some people have so far successfully blocked them from meeting the president to tell him their problems.

Amiri Ssengendo who is a popular musician who is also a member of the uneducated persons says that he was with the president in the bush during the 80’s but has not yet gained anything from Museveni’s leadership.

The Wakiso district chairperson for uneducated persons Sarah Nandujja says that they were advised to make Saccos but when they went to register their association, they were refused to register their Sacco being told that it was full of politics.

Sylvester Isoka, the Wakiso district youth chairperson for the uneducated says that they have failed to access the youth livelihood money and ask the president to divert the youth livehood money to the Saccos so that they can borrow that money from the Saccos where they belong.

