UNBS certifies four more companies to produce face masks

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda National Bureau of Standards -UNBS has certified four more companies to produce non-medical face-masks for Ugandans to use inorder control the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

The companies certified are Amani Health and Beauty Products – SMC Ltd (Kobutungi) located in Bukoto Kampala, Crane Clothing Company – SMC Ltd (Crane) in Bugiri Municipality, Cleaning & General Supplies Enterprises (U) Ltd (CGS) in Kyebando – Kampala and X-ERA (X-ERA) Limited based in Kamwokya along Old Kiira Road. This brings the number of satisfied companies to 49.

According to Sylvia Kirabo, the Principal Public Relations Officer UNBS, all the four companies are certified to produce double clothed masks. Kirabo says masks made by Crane Clothing are 100% cotton, while X-ERA Limited made masks are 65% polyester and 35% Cotton.

She explained that Cleaning & General Supplies Enterprises (U) Ltd (CGS) made masks are made from a blend of 65% polyester and 35%-outer layer, inner layer-100% Cotton, while Amani’s are made from a blend of 65% polyester and 35%-outer layer while the inner layer is 100% cotton.

Kirabo says the number of companies certified to manufacture non-medical face-masks is expected to increase as UNBS performs its mandate to protect consumers from buying substandard commodities like non-medical face-masks which could be harmful to their health.

Wearing face-masks in public is mandatory for all Ugandans aged six (6) years and above, following the easing of the COVID-19 lock-down.

Ministry of Health records indicate that Uganda has registered 1,213 COVID-19 cases, 10,102 recoveries and six deaths.

********

URN