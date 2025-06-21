UN refugee agency calls for end to sexual violence in DRC

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | As the world commemorated the International Day for the Elimination of Sexual Violence in Conflict on Thursday, the UN Refugee Agency called for an end to sexual violence in the war-torn eastern region of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC).

In a statement posted on its X handle, the office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in Uganda said it would continue to support Congolese refugees fleeing to Uganda due to the sexual violence they have experienced back home.

“With partners, we offer GBV (Gender-Based Violence) case management to survivors from eastern DRC, ensuring no one walks alone,” the agency said.

In April, the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF) reported that during intense fighting in January and February in eastern DRC, children accounted for 35 to 45 percent of nearly 10,000 reported cases of rape and sexual violence during that period.

According to UNHCR, conflict-related sexual violence constitutes a war crime, a crime against humanity, and, in certain contexts, an act of genocide under international law. It poses serious threats to both individual and collective security and impedes the achievement of sustainable peace.

Uganda, Africa’s largest refugee-hosting country, has received more than 65,000 new Congolese refugees — mainly women and children — over the past five months, according to UNHCR. ■