UN: Over 100,000 Congolese fled fighting in South Kivu province

UN | TASS | The number of civilians who fled from the province of South Kivu in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) to escape from clashes between rebel group “March 23 Movement” (M23) and government forces has surpassed 100,000, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

The statement highlights that thousands of individuals are moving within North Kivu and South Kivu in eastern DRC. “In South Kivu, armed conflict continues to cause the displacement of people. Over 100,000 individuals fleeing violence arrived in the city of Bukavu, worsening an already critical humanitarian situation.

In North Kivu, more than 110,000 displaced individuals left the provincial capital, Goma, and began to migrate to villages in the Masisi, Rutshuru, and Nyiragongo territories.

The OCHA and its partners raised alarms about a 72-hour ultimatum issued on February 9 by the M23 to displaced persons in Goma, demanding that they return to their villages. The following day, the M23 clarified that it supports and encourages voluntary returns but will not force anyone to return without solid security guarantees. The UN reaffirmed that all returns must be voluntary, occur under safe and dignified conditions, with proper information available and in line with international humanitarian law.

The OCHA is deeply concerned about the continued looting of infrastructure in areas housing internally displaced persons. This has led to the destruction of water supply systems and medical facilities, causing considerable financial losses and reducing the humanitarian response capability, the office noted.

In 2021, M23 rebels seized control of nearly a hundred cities and towns in North Kivu, including its capital, Goma.

Last week, the rebels stated they had no intention of attacking the administrative center of South Kivu, Bukavu, whose population exceeds one million, and agreed to halt fighting. However, M23 representative Lawrence Kanyuka did not rule out the possibility that the rebels might continue advancing towards Bukavu. According to reports from the DRC, fighting resumed after several days of calm, with additional reports of clashes in North Kivu.

The suspension of hostilities followed a joint summit of the East African Community and the Southern African Development Community held last weekend in Tanzania. Participants called for an immediate ceasefire and the resumption of negotiations to resolve the crisis in eastern DRC.

SOURCE: TASS