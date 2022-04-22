Umeme, security agencies to crackdown on vandalism of power lines

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Security agencies have launched an offensive against power theft and vandalism of transmission lines and distribution infrastructure.

The government has in the past three years intensified investment in the electricity generation, transition and distribution operation throughout the country. But despite these investments, the Ministry of Energy and Power distributor Umeme have decried the rampant cases of vandalism of power supply infrastructure.

In the meeting held on Thursday in Mityana between Umeme officials and security personnel, the parties agreed to work together to expeditiously handle cases related to vandalism. The joint operation will target nine districts which include Mityana, Kassanda, Mubende, Kiboga, Kyankwanzi, Gomba, Nakaseke, Kakumiro and Butambala.

Umeme Head of Operations for Western Region, Isaac Tewanga revealed that the power distribution company lost more than 25 Billion Shillings last year due to vandalism of power lines. He said that vandalism has caused interruptions in businesses and security installations.

Umeme Managing Director Celestino Babungi said that the vandalism of electric installations has cost the company 3.6 Billion Shillings since the beginning of the year. He said in Kassanda alone, the company has replaced the electric poles three times in two months.

Wamala Region Police Commander, Stephen Oneni said that vandalism of the power lines can lead to attacks on security installations.

Kyankwanzi Resident District Commissioner Hajji Badru Ssebyala said that there could be connivance between Umeme staff and some security personnel. He said that failure of one entity to ensure service delivery amounts to sabotage which calls for serious penalties against culprits.

Last week, three people were arrested for allegedly vandalizing electric wires on the Mityana-Mubende highway. The police said that concerned residents reported a group of people climbing electric poles in Myanzi village on the Mityana-Mubende highway in Kassanda district.

The suspects are Kyagaba Daniel, Magola Rasul, and Sekidde Jordan all residents of Kilunji village, Mubende Municipality.

*****

URN