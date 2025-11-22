UMEAS record highest entries ahead of 5th anniversary gala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Marketing Excellence Awards (UMEAS) have registered the highest number of submissions since the awards were launched in 2021, organisers confirmed ahead of the 5th anniversary gala set for December 11 at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

According to Paul Businge, Co-founder of Evolve Africa, this year’s edition drew over 200 entries from more than 70 brands across 13 categories, marking the strongest participation to date.

“We have received over 200 entries from over 70 brands, across the UMEAS 13 categories. This year has also realized a significant number of entries from new brands and agencies that have submitted for the first time,” Businge said.

Running under the theme “Promoting Sustainable Marketing Excellence,” the 2025 awards will introduce a new feature the State of Marketing Address, scheduled to precede the main gala. The session will convene industry leaders to assess sector performance and highlight emerging trends, anchored by insights from the State of Marketing Report 2025.

Organisers say the surge in submissions reflects growing confidence in the awards framework and increased focus on measurable marketing impact. Businge noted improvements in the quality of campaign documentation.

“We have received better entries in terms of entrants sharing quality write ups, and most importantly, most submissions followed our 2025 judging/nomination criteria,” he said.

Submissions will be evaluated by a six-member Marketing Council composed of senior industry professionals selected for their leadership, experience, and academic credentials. The panel will oversee nominations across all categories and determine the winners.

Finalists will be announced on December 1, followed by public voting for seven categories, which will close on December 10. Public votes will contribute 40% of the final score, while the Marketing Council will account for 60%.

Winners will be unveiled at the black-tie gala on December 11, which will recognise outstanding campaigns, teams, and individuals whose work shaped the marketing landscape between November 2024 and October 2025.

The event is sponsored by I&M Bank, NBS, Afromobile, Nexcom, UBL, Centenary Bank, NSSF, Crown Beverages Ltd, Equity Bank, New Vision, Kampala Serena Hotel, Datamine Business School, Women in Marketing, Matooke Republic, Kadanke Brand House, Radiocity 97FM, and Marketer Media.

Corporate tables are priced at Shs 2.5 million, while individual tickets for both events cost Shs 200,000