Ukraine’s Odesa comes under airstrike

Kiev, Ukraine | Xinhua | Explosions rocked Ukraine’s southern Black Sea port city of Odesa early Sunday as the city came under an airstrike, the Operation Command South, a formation of the Ukrainian Ground Forces in southern Ukraine, said on Facebook.

The attacks hit the city’s infrastructure. Some of the missiles were intercepted by the air defense.

According to preliminary data, there were no reports of casualties from the strikes.

Smoke has been rising in various districts of the city.

Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov said the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed an oil refinery and three storage facilities for fuel and lubricants near Ukraine’s Odessa with high-precision sea- and air-based missiles.

The facilities supply fuel to a group of Ukrainian troops in the Mykolaiv direction, Konashenkov said Sunday during a briefing