UJCC proposal can only work If Museveniw return- Katumba

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent presidential candidate, John Katumba says he can only support the call by the Uganda Joint Christian Council-UJCC for the suspension of the January polls for three years if the incumbent, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni will not return to the race.

This follows a statement issued by the by the Kampala Archbishop, Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga in his capacity as the UJCC asking for the postponement of the presidential elections to allow the COVID-19 pandemic and the tense electoral climate to cool down.

Dr. Lwanga called upon members of parliament who are entrusted with the role of legislation to have an honest debate about the subject. However, the proposal drew varied reactions from various people with some opposition politicians and candidates branding it as ‘useless and total madness.” Uganda’s youngest presidential candidate, John Katumba has also weighed in on the discussion.

Speaking to journalists after attending the Christmas service at St Paul Cathedral Namirembe, Katumba noted that the UJJC proposal wouldn’t be bad idea if the incumbent assures the country that he will not bounce back in the race after the three year extension.

The religious leaders could be true, according to the situation we’re undergoing right now, most especially the COVID-19 challenge and the way the electoral commission has failed to protect us,” he said.

He wants UJCC to first convince president Museveni to accept not to bounce back after three additional years, saying that would good enough for Ugandans who are tied and yearning for change to listen to their call.

However, the Rubaga North Member of Parliament Moses Kasibante dismissed the proposal, saying the previous amendments have only benefited President Museveni. He instead asked the Electoral Commission to work as an independent body so that after the elections Ugandans can respect the outcomes of the polls.

In his preaching the Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, Rt. Rev. Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira appealed Christians to be peace makers as they celebrate Christmas and during the coming election period.

“Let’s be messengers of good news amidst a situation full of bad news. The world needs to hear good news since we are shadowed with bad news of the diseases especially Covid-19 and also politics full of unfairness, undermining and hatred,” said Luwalira.

He cautioned Ugandans to carefully listen to different messages by politicians who are seeking their votes and decide better choices.

