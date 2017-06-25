Uganda’s former Tourism Minister Mutagamba dies at 64

Sunday , June 25 2017
The Independent June 25, 2017 News, TOURISM

Mutagamba died Saturday

Maria Lubega Mutagamba, who served as Uganda’s Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities from 2013 to 2016, has died aged 64.

Mutagamba reportedly succumbed to liver cancer at Case Hospital, Kampala on Saturday June, 24 2017.

She had also served as Water and Environment Minister before.

