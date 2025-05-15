Uganda’s Energy Convention 2025: A bold path forward for the sector

From promises to power, can Uganda turn dialogue into energy action?

Kampala, Uganda | JULIUS BUSINGE | I had the privilege of attending the Energy Convention 2025 at Serena Hotel in Kampala, an event that wasn’t just a gathering—it was a critical conversation about Uganda’s energy future. The convention, held under the theme “Integrating Oil, Gas, and Renewable Energy for a Sustainable Future,” brought together key players from the government, private sector, civil society, financiers, and international partners. Organized by the Uganda Chamber of Energy and Minerals (UCEM) in partnership with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, the event presented a clear and urgent call for action across the sector.

Local content

One of the first things that stood out to me was the focus on local content in Uganda’s oil and gas sector. The fact that 80% of firms in the National Supplier Database are Ugandan and that 53% of 2024 contracts have gone to local firms was seen as progress. But it was clear that more needed to be done. Delegates pushed for deeper inclusivity and greater transparency in how contracts are awarded. There was a particular call to fast-track the long-anticipated National Content Fund, which could provide local SMEs the necessary resources to compete and scale in the energy sector.

Energy transition

The energy transition strategy, funded by over $20 billion in oil revenues from major projects like EACOP and the Hoima refinery, was broadly supported. The vision of transitioning to renewable energy using these funds is promising, but many participants stressed the need to broaden public awareness. It became clear that more needs to be done to educate the public on climate finance, carbon trading, and the practical implications of this shift—especially in rural communities, where energy awareness is low.

Regional trade

Another major topic of discussion was the ongoing trade challenges between Uganda and Tanzania. Despite both countries being part of the East African Community (EAC), logistical bottlenecks and policy misalignments are creating significant barriers for Ugandan truck drivers, particularly at border points. Participants called on both governments to streamline movement protocols, eliminate non-tariff barriers, and accelerate infrastructure development to facilitate smoother regional trade.

Stronger ESG compliance

On the environmental side, stakeholders acknowledged the efforts made by the Petroleum Authority of Uganda and NEMA in overseeing oil exploration activities, particularly in the Albertine Graben. However, there was a strong consensus that environmental, social, and governance (ESG) compliance needs to be enforced more rigorously. Calls for regular audits, more transparency in environmental impact assessments, and adherence to international sustainability standards echoed throughout the event.

Energy access

Uganda’s efforts to become a regional energy hub are still hampered by uneven access to electricity. With only 19% of rural households connected to electricity compared to 58% in urban areas, the gap was highlighted as not just a development issue, but a missed economic opportunity. There was strong support for investing more in grid extensions, mini-grids, and off-grid solar solutions, especially in industrial parks like Namanve and Kapeeka, where electrification could unlock significant manufacturing potential.

The clean cooking crisis

One of the most startling issues raised was the continued reliance on biomass for cooking. Over 88% of Ugandan households depend on firewood or charcoal, which has severe health and environmental consequences. I was struck by the urgency with which clean cooking solutions, such as LPG, biogas, and electric stoves, were called for. Participants argued that these should be prioritized in national energy planning just as much as electricity access.

Insurance sector missed opportunities

An unexpected but important topic was the role of the insurance sector in Uganda’s energy projects. It was revealed that four imported drilling rigs—worth $90 million each—had bypassed local insurers, exposing the country to unnecessary risks while denying local insurers valuable premiums. Participants urged for stricter enforcement of local insurance provisions and stronger legal frameworks to protect domestic underwriting.

Compensation, oversight, and inclusion

There was also a strong call for better compensation practices for those affected by energy projects, with examples like the delays seen at the Karuma and Isimba dams fresh in everyone’s minds. Stakeholders emphasized the need for stronger oversight and more inclusive practices, particularly in terms of diversity and gender representation. With women making up less than 25% of the energy workforce, there were calls for clearer diversity, equity, and inclusion benchmarks in hiring and procurement processes.

The convention’s future

Perhaps one of the most unanimous calls from participants was the desire to institutionalize the Energy Convention as an annual event. The convention has evolved beyond a sectoral update into a vital space for policy dialogue, cross-sector alignment, and investment matchmaking. There was a shared understanding that Uganda’s energy sector needs such a platform to remain at the forefront of these critical discussions.

From ambition to action

As I left the convention, it was clear that Uganda is full of ideas, ambition, and expertise. The challenge now is translating these ideas into action. The decisions Uganda makes in the coming months—on energy infrastructure, inclusivity, governance, and sustainability—will shape the country’s energy story for generations to come.

Julius Businge is a business journalist.