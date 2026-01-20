Tuesday , January 20 2026
Home / Business / Uganda’s dried chili peppers make first export to China

Uganda’s dried chili peppers make first export to China

The Independent January 20, 2026 Business, NEWS Leave a comment

This photo taken on Nov. 20, 2025 shows chili products displayed at the flag-off event of Uganda’s first shipment of dried chili to China, in Kamuli, Uganda, Nov. 20, 2025. (Photo by Ronald Ssekandi/Xinhua)

SHANGHAI | Xinhua | A batch of dried chili peppers from Uganda has recently passed customs in Shanghai, marking the first export of Ugandan dried chili peppers to China after gaining market access in the country.

The 11 tonnes of dried chili peppers entered China via sea transport through the Waigaoqiao port area in Shanghai, the municipal customs authorities said on Monday. Customs officials collected samples for inspection and confirmed that the agricultural products were free from pests, mold and impurities.

According to Shanghai Customs, in 2025, the value of agricultural products imported through Shanghai ports from Africa reached 10.03 billion yuan (about 1.43 billion U.S. dollars), marking a 25.3 percent increase compared to 2024.

From 2021 to 2025, Shanghai ports cumulatively imported African agricultural products valued at 39.21 billion yuan, with an average annual growth rate of 10.9 percent. ■

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2026, All Rights Reserved