Uganda’s dried chili peppers make first export to China

SHANGHAI | Xinhua | A batch of dried chili peppers from Uganda has recently passed customs in Shanghai, marking the first export of Ugandan dried chili peppers to China after gaining market access in the country.

The 11 tonnes of dried chili peppers entered China via sea transport through the Waigaoqiao port area in Shanghai, the municipal customs authorities said on Monday. Customs officials collected samples for inspection and confirmed that the agricultural products were free from pests, mold and impurities.

According to Shanghai Customs, in 2025, the value of agricultural products imported through Shanghai ports from Africa reached 10.03 billion yuan (about 1.43 billion U.S. dollars), marking a 25.3 percent increase compared to 2024.

From 2021 to 2025, Shanghai ports cumulatively imported African agricultural products valued at 39.21 billion yuan, with an average annual growth rate of 10.9 percent. ■