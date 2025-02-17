Uganda’s Deus Kitata leads three pro qualifiers for Magical Kenya Open

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT & AGENCIES | Willy Deus Kitata will carry Uganda’s flag at this week’s Magical Kenya Open after he booked his ticket by wining a 36-hole international qualifier at VetLab Sports Club this afternoon. Thirteen players from Uganda (7), Rwanda (2), Malawi (1) and Nigeria (3) competed for the three available slots.

Kitata, who carded rounds of 76-73 and will now be looking to follow in the footsteps of countryman Ronald Rugumayo, who became the first Ugandan to make a DP World Tour cut 12 months ago.

“It’s been a stressful week but finally we made it the hard way,” he said. “It means a lot to me being a DP World Tour event. We have work ahead of us but we are going to go do it.”

Veteran Deo Akope (153) and Pearl of Africa Golf series winner Marvin Max Kibirige (155) failed to match the pace, and ended up 7th and 8th respectively.

Another Ugandan, whose name will now be on the Magical Kenya Open draw is 2022 Uganda Open champion and national amateur golf team captain Joseph Cwinya-ai. The Toro-born golfer will take up a slot that was initially Michael Alunga’s, as the US-based player will not be travelling to Nairobi for the prestigious tournament.

Making the three professional qualifiers today was Malawi’s Paul Chidale (79 & 71), who finished a shot behind Uganda’s Kitata (149).

Chidale was the first Malawian to play on the DP World Tour when he was handed an invite into the same event three years ago.

Third spot went to Nigeria’s Sunday Olapade (74 & 76).

Meanwhile, Kenya will field five additional golfers at this week’s Magical Kenya Open following an 18- hole qualifying event held at Windsor Golf & Country Club on Monday afternoon.

Mutahi Kibugu, Alfred Nandwa, Eric Ooko, Daniel Nduva, and Simon Njogu will join 13 other Kenyans — nine pros and four amateurs — who had already secured their slot at the 56th edition of the DP World Tour event.

Kibugu emerged as the top qualifier, finishing the round with an impressive score of -2, followed closely by Nandwa and Ooko who tied for second place with scores of -1.

Others who will be flying the national flag at the competition include Njoroge Kibugu, Greg Snow, David Wakhu, Samuel Njoroge, Dismas Indiza, Mohit Mediratta, Riz Charania, Edwin Mudanyi, Michael Karanga, John Lejirma, William Odek, Shashwat Harish, and Adel Balala

The Magical Kenya Open is the biggest golf tournament in every calendar year in Kenya and hundreds of Ugandans are expected in Nairobi either to form gallery or to support their own. Started in 1967, it grew into a Challenge Tour event before rising to become a world-renowned DP World Tour event.