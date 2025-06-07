Ugandans urged to shun voting based on religion, tribe

Kabale, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Sheikh Khabu Lule, the Khadi for Kabale, Rukiga and Rubanda Districts, has asked Ugandans to shun politics of identity based on religion and tribes in the coming elections.

Uganda is set to hold general elections next year, and some religious leaders and politicians have been accused of rallying the electorate to vote for leaders based on religion. In Kigezi sub-region, Rev. Fr. Felix Eugene Odeda, the Muko Parish priest in Rubanda Deanery and a member of Kabale Diocesan Peace and Justice Tribunal, in February 2025 publicly announced that the tribunal resolved that only political leaders subscribing to the Roman Catholic faith should be voted into Parliament.

Fr. Odeda cited Henry Ariganyira Musasizi, the State Minister for Finance General Duties, as the preferred candidate for Rubanda East Constituency, Moses Kamuntu Mwongyera for Rubanda West County, Jacqueline Katabazi as Rubanda District Woman MP, and Stephen Ampeire Kasyaba as Rubanda District LCV Chairman.

Rev. Fr. Silverino Karugaba alias Field Martial, Buhara parish priest, also in Kabale diocese, announced that incumbents Catherine Ndamira, Kabale district woman MP, Wilfred Niwagaba, Ndorwa county East MP and Nelson Nshangabasheija, Kabale District LCV Chairman, have been endorsed to be voted for because they believe in the Catholic Church.

But preaching on Friday during Eid Adha celebrations at Al-Madina Stadium Kirigime in Kabale district, Lule says that politics based on religion and tribes is uncalled for. According to Lule, people should vote for leaders according to their capability to advocate for better services in their areas.

Lule also called upon Muslims to embrace the ongoing national identity card registration and update exercise.

Elly Maate, police spokesperson for Kigezi region, condemned the rampant cases of domestic violence in Kigezi that have resulted in killings. Maate advised family members to learn to solve their misunderstandings rather than taking the law into their own hands.

He also asked them to ask for forgiveness in case of any wrongdoing.

****

URN