Ugandan students encouraged to learn Chinese language for brighter career prospects

KAMPALA, Uganda | Xinhua | A Ugandan education official has encouraged the country’s students to pursue Chinese language studies.

“All our students should learn Chinese because most of the jobs or opportunities come when you know at least two foreign languages,” said Hilda Ayebare, assistant curriculum specialist for foreign languages at the Uganda National Curriculum Development Center (NCDC).

“We have already rolled out teaching of Chinese language in our curriculum,” she said Sunday at the Ugandan finals of a Chinese proficiency competition at Kyambogo College School, in the capital, Kampala.

Ayebare said that Chinese language has been taught in both lower and upper secondary schools across Uganda since 2020.

The “Chinese Bridge” contest, inaugurated 23 years ago, has become a platform for exchange among Chinese language learners around the world, helping more and more people better understand China and Chinese culture, said Fan Xuecheng, minister counselor of the Chinese Embassy in Uganda.

“Since the inauguration of the Confucius Institute at Makerere University in 2014, more than 20,000 local Ugandan students from around 80 secondary schools have been learning Chinese, and over 145 local Ugandan teachers can teach Chinese independently after receiving intensive training,” he said.

China and Uganda share robust economic partnership, and the pragmatic cooperation between the two countries has ushered in new stages, Fan said, noting that language-learning will open doors to numerous opportunities.

Gilbert Gumoshabe, co-director of the Confucius Institute of Makerere University, said that the competition helps Ugandan students showcase the skills they have learnt, and enables them to experience Chinese culture.

During the final round, 12 students competed in the college and secondary school categories, demonstrating their Chinese language skills and understanding of Chinese culture through speeches, quizzes, and cultural performances.

Namulemo Leticia from Ndejje Secondary School was the winner of the secondary school category, and Kamya Ivan, a Makerere University student, won the college category.

They will represent Uganda at the global “Chinese Bridge” finals in China later this year. ■