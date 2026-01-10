Ugandan Natural Health firm rewards loyalty with Dubai trip

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A Ugandan natural health product supplier is rewarding its most dedicated customers with an all-expenses-paid trip to Dubai while simultaneously urging significant reforms within the country’s herbal and natural remedy market. BeNatural Uganda announced the new campaign, which will select a winner through public voting on social media based on customer testimonials.

Founder Angela Aguda Kobusingye explained the initiative was born from recognizing that the company’s growth over the past seven years has been built largely on customer referrals and trust, rather than traditional advertising. She stated the Dubai trip is a gesture of appreciation to the community that has supported the business since its inception.

Alongside the celebration, Kobusingye issued a strong call for greater regulation and standardization in Uganda’s burgeoning natural health sector. She highlighted critical challenges, including the adulteration of traditional herbs with modern pharmaceuticals and a lack of laws ensuring fair competition. These gaps, she argued, undermine consumer trust, product efficacy, and leave the public vulnerable to misleading information.

To address these issues, Kobusingye urged the government to implement comprehensive policies, stringent quality controls, and improved supply chain infrastructure. She also emphasized the need for consumer education to promote the safe use of natural remedies and combat misinformation.

The COVID-19 pandemic served as a pivotal moment for BeNatural, as heightened health consciousness and overwhelmed hospitals led many Ugandans to seek out natural alternatives. Kobusingye also noted the impact of the digital age, where increasingly informed customers often arrive with specific product requests based on their own research.

Uganda’s natural health market is experiencing significant growth, driven by rising interest in plant-based and preventive healthcare. The sector now includes a wide range of products from herbal teas to skincare formulations. BeNatural, founded seven years ago, specializes in organic, locally-sourced remedies and advocates for