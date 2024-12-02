Ugandan golf records remarkable participation at the NCBA Golf Series finale in Kenya

Nairobi, Kenya | THE INDEPENDENT | Ugandan golf continues to make strides, with a record 18 players representing the country at the 2024 NCBA Golf Series grand finale held at the prestigious Muthaiga Golf Club in Nairobi, Kenya. This marks a significant milestone in the sport’s growth and development in Uganda, with participation levels rising sharply compared to previous years.

The grand finale brought together over 240 golfers from across East Africa, including Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, and Uganda. For the first time, Uganda fielded its largest contingent, with players from Uganda Golf Club, Jinja Golf Club, and Entebbe Golf Club competing on Muthaiga’s challenging 18-hole course.

Mark Muyobo, CEO of NCBA Uganda, attributed this progress to the growing standard of golf in Uganda. “The increase in Ugandan participation at the NCBA Golf Series finale is a clear indication of the country’s advancing golfing talent. Our players are excelling in regional qualifiers and making their mark on the East African stage,” Muyobo said.

The rise in participation stems from the success of the NCBA Golf Series, a platform that has become pivotal for both seasoned and aspiring golfers. Players earned their spots in the finale through strong performances in qualifiers held at Uganda Golf Club, Jinja Golf Club, and Entebbe Golf Club earlier this year.

Notably, six Ugandan players, including Aggrey Mutaka, Judith Mugisha, Brian Omeda, Lillian Koowe, Anselm Olweny, and Berna Musanabera, earned all-expenses-paid trips to Nairobi by winning their respective divisions during the qualifiers. Their outstanding performances have positioned Uganda as a rising force in East African golf.

“These players showcased incredible skill and resilience throughout the series, firmly establishing Uganda’s place on the regional golf map,” Muyobo added.

The growing popularity of golf in Uganda is also reflected in its appeal to younger players, many of whom are inspired by the achievements of veterans like Peter Tumusiime and Peace Kabasweka. Both players have excelled in past editions of the NCBA Golf Series, with Tumusiime clinching the Gross title in the 2023 finale.

Muyobo said NCBA remains optimistic about the future of Ugandan golf. “With increasing participation and notable success in regional events, Ugandan golf is poised for greater achievements. We anticipate more young players stepping up to represent the country at global levels,” he said.

Since its inception in 2021, the NCBA Golf Series has evolved into one of East Africa’s premier

golf events.

Meanwhile, Sarah Nyareru, playing off a handicap of 12, claimed the Overall Winner title with an exceptional performance. In the men’s Division One, John Mburu, with a handicap of 6, won with 35 Stableford points. Emma Pennington, playing off handicap 11, triumphed in the ladies’ Division One with 34 points. In Division Two, Mary Karano (handicap 13) topped the ladies’ category with 38 points, while Simon Mathenge (handicap 19) won the men’s. Elijah Simba posted 49 points to win Division Three.

John Gachora, NCBA Group Managing Director, reaffirmed the bank’s commitment to the tournament’s growth and its impact on the sport. “The NCBA Golf Series is more than a competition; it is a celebration of talent and unity across East Africa. We are proud to host thousands of golfers and look forward to supporting the development of professional golf in the region,” he said.