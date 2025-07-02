Ugandan Embassy in Washington hosts prominent Tour Agents in Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A team of highly influential American tour agents arrived in Uganda on Friday, June 20th, for a curated nationwide exhibition to experience and explore Uganda firsthand. The delegation is here at the invitation of Uganda’s Ambassador to the United States- H.E. Ambassador Robinah Kakonge, who started their visit with a dinner at Latitude 0°Hotel in Kampala. The Embassy activity is part of a focused initiative facilitated by the Economic and Commercial Development Fund in the Tourism sector.

The six-woman delegation was introduced to long-standing Tourism players, creating an opportunity for high-value commercial partnerships to elevate Uganda’s global footprint in the tourism sector.

The trip highlights the Embassy’s strategic intent to link high-level American networks with Uganda’s most compelling value propositions. The delegation highlighted the critical need to introduce Uganda’s tourism and investment opportunities to interested but uninformed U.S. markets, create a platform for cultural exchange and a better understanding of the U.S. markets. The familiarisation trip will leverage diplomatic and commercial relationships to attract sustained economic development, as well as position Uganda as a global hub for innovation and travel, focused on responsible and inclusive growth.

“This moment represents more than hospitality—it’s a bridge to economic and cultural partnerships that canreshape opportunities for Ugandans across several sectors,” said Ambassador Kakonge. “We are ready to showcase Uganda’s vibrancy, potential, and talent,” she added.

During their stay, the tour agents will explore cultural showcases, visit key tourist sites, and engage in industry immersion experiences supported by local private sector actors, innovators, and public officials in a bid to share Uganda’s rich heritage and vibrant tourism sites.

The tour agents’ visit highlights the goal of the Economic and Commercial Development (ECD) Fund, a Government of Uganda initiative created to support diplomatic missions in attracting opportunities for Uganda in the key areas of agriculture, tourism, mining, minerals, and extractives, and science, technology and innovation. The ECD Fund remains a cornerstone of the Embassy’s work to build tech-diplomacy and meaningful connections to unlock mutually beneficial partnerships between Uganda and the United States of America.