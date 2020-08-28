Ugandan-Chinese basketball star Zhu Mingzhen gets national team call

Beijing, China | THE INDEPENDENT | Beijing-bred, Ugandan-Chinese Zhu Mingzhen has been called to the China national basketball team.

Born in Beijing to a Mandarin-speaking Ugandan diplomat and a Chinese mother, Zhu, a graduate of Peking University’s Chinese University Basketball Association (CUBA) program, becomes China’s first adult national team member of foreign descent.

The 23-year-old guard graduated from Beijing No.4 Middle School and Peking University, both prestigious schools in China.

The team will assemble between September 1 and 20 to train together as part of the national team’s preparations for the FIBA Olympic Qualifying Tournaments in 2021 and the FIBA Asia Cup qualification games.

The team called:

Hu Mingxuan, Xu Jie, Du Runwang (Guangdong Southern Tigers)

Qi Lin (Xinjiang Flying Tigers)

Zhang Zhenlin (Liaoning Flying Leopards)

Cheng Shuaipeng, Yu Jiahao (Zhejiang Golden Bulls)

Shen Zijie, He Xining (Shenzhen Aviators)

ang Shaojie (Beijing Royal Fighters)]

Liu Chuanxing (Qingdao Eagles)

Wu Guanxi, Li Lutong (Jiangsu Dragons)

Jing Hanyi, Yuan Tangwen (Sichuan Blue Whales)

Fu Hao, Zou Yuchen (Bayi Rockets)

Fan Ziming (Guangzhou Loong Lions)

Feng Mingzhen, Wang Xinrui (Zhejiang Lions)

Mi Aili (Shanghai Sharks)

Zeng Fanbo (Beijing Ducks)

Zhu Mingzhen (Peking University)

Wu Yonghao (Montverde Academy)