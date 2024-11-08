Ugandan Canada-based rapper Lanie Banks, Golden Boy Cheptegei, bring excitement to SASA marathon in Mbale

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The fight against gender-based violence in local Ugandan communities has found a champion and ambassador in Canada-based Ugandan rapper, Lanie Banks.

Rapper Lanie Banks affirmed his commitment to fighting gender-based violence with a low-key visit to Uganda, during which he attended the UNDP Elgon half marathon in Mbale, October 31 to November 2.

The event was organised by Start Awareness Support Action (SASA) a community-based organisation advocating against gender-based violence, and graced by Ugandan Olympic Gold medalist Joshua Cheptegei. Some of the key sponsors included UNDP, Vision Group and the Uganda Tourism Board.

Banks also met activists from various Community Based Organisations (CBOs) and reaffirmed that the SASA Programme aims to empower communities and survivors of gender-based violence through sensitisation and legal action where necessary.

Today, we took the gospel to Tororo District. Our #ElgonHalfMarathon happening on November 2 in Mbale seeks to conserve our environment and end gender based violence. Our president @joshuacheptege1 and @UNDPUganda RR @NwanneObahor asked citizens to turn up for the run. pic.twitter.com/KiYFTTXjwj — Joshua Cheptegei Development Foundation (@JoshChepFound) October 31, 2024

#Elgonhalfmarathon champion David Olim to men: violence is never the answer! A peaceful dialogue goes a long way in preventing #SGBV against women and girls. Call the toll-free helpline 0800200250 for support. @JoshChepFound @UNDPUganda @MNYPA1 @NLinUganda #EndSGBV #SRHR pic.twitter.com/rcWd1qBDki — Amref Health Africa in Uganda (@Amref_Uganda) November 2, 2024

Banks later visited Kidepo National Game Park located along the south Sudanese boarder in Karenga district, where he was received by a team from the Uganda Wildlife Authority officials and the Kidepo Valley National Park department of tourism head official Phillip Akorongimoe. He interacted with local tourists and community members, discussing ways to end domestic and gender-based violence.

Banks thanked the Game park administration among other stakeholders for preserving wild life and encouraged the residents to uphold gender equality in their respective communities, and unite against community based gender violence.