Friday , November 8 2024
Home / SPORTS / Ugandan Canada-based rapper Lanie Banks, Golden Boy Cheptegei, bring excitement to SASA marathon in Mbale

Ugandan Canada-based rapper Lanie Banks, Golden Boy Cheptegei, bring excitement to SASA marathon in Mbale

The Independent November 8, 2024 SPORTS, TOURISM Leave a comment

 

Delegates, including Canada-based Ugandan rapper Lanie Banks (left) sign a pledge to fight against gender based violence in Tororo last week.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The fight against gender-based violence in local Ugandan communities has found a champion and ambassador in Canada-based Ugandan rapper, Lanie Banks.

Rapper Lanie Banks affirmed his commitment to fighting gender-based violence with a low-key visit to Uganda, during which he attended the UNDP Elgon half marathon in Mbale, October 31 to November 2.

The event was organised by Start Awareness Support Action (SASA) a community-based organisation advocating against gender-based violence, and graced by Ugandan Olympic Gold medalist Joshua Cheptegei. Some of the key sponsors included UNDP, Vision Group and the Uganda Tourism Board.

SUPPORTING FIGHT AGAINST GBV: Cheptegei and Lanie Banks after a march in Tororo

Banks also met activists from various Community Based Organisations (CBOs) and reaffirmed that the SASA Programme aims to empower communities and survivors of gender-based violence through sensitisation and legal action where necessary.

Banks later visited Kidepo National Game Park located along the south Sudanese boarder in Karenga district, where he was received by a team from the Uganda Wildlife Authority officials and the Kidepo Valley National Park department of tourism head official Phillip Akorongimoe. He interacted with local tourists and community members, discussing ways to end domestic and gender-based violence.

Banks thanked the Game park administration among other stakeholders for preserving wild life and encouraged the residents to uphold gender equality in their respective communities, and unite against community based gender violence.

Peter Opeto welcomes Canadian Lanie Banks and Nabududa peace to Kidepo Valley National Game Park

 

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Powered by The Independent | Designed by GOICT
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved