Uganda Wildlife Authority gets Dr. James Musinguzi as new ED

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) has announced the appointment of Dr. James Musinguzi as its new Executive Director, effective April 1, 2025. He will succeed Sam Mwandha, who has led the organization since 2018 and is set to retire on March 31, 2025.

Available information indicates that Dr. Musinguzi is a dedicated conservationist with extensive experience in wildlife management, conservation education, and community conservation.

He previously served as the Executive Director of the Uganda Wildlife Conservation Education Centre (UWEC), commonly known as Entebbe Zoo, since 2006.

During his tenure at UWEC, he championed conservation awareness, wildlife rescue, and public engagement.

Following the merger of UWEC and UWA in October 2024, Dr. Musinguzi was appointed Director of Community Conservation and Ex Situ Wildlife Services at UWA.

Dr. Musinguzi holds a Bachelor of Science in Education (Biology), a Postgraduate Diploma in Project Planning and Management, a Master of Science in Biology, a Master’s degree in Business Administration, and a PhD in Wildlife Management.

His academic work includes a PhD thesis on the efficacy of institutional systems in managing wildlife trade in Uganda and a dissertation on the impact of fire on forest dynamics in Bwindi Impenetrable National Park.

Under his leadership at UWEC, the center was ranked the best zoo in East, West, and Central Africa by the Pan African Association of Zoos and Aquaria. Visitor numbers increased from 337,357 in 2017 to 660,452 in 2024, and non-tax revenue grew from Shs3.2 billion in the 2017/2018 financial year to Shs5.2 billion in 2023/2024.

As Sam Mwandha retires after seven years, UWA acknowledges his outstanding leadership, during which he enhanced wildlife protection, strengthened community conservation efforts, expanded anti-poaching initiatives, and improved the tourism potential of Uganda’s protected areas. His tenure has left a lasting impact on Uganda’s conservation landscape.

“UWA congratulates Dr. Musinguzi on his appointment and looks forward to his leadership in advancing the mission to conserve and sustainably manage Uganda’s wildlife resources for present and future generations,” UWA said in a statement.