Uganda Waragi named Africa’s brand of the year at AMC awards

Accra, Ghana | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Waragi has been named Brand of the Year at the African Marketing Confederation (AMC) Awards held recently in Ghana.

The Uganda Breweries product Uganda Waragi also got a gold medal for Most Effective Campaign—”FromLimited Edition to Limitless Icon”, and, Best Social Media Campaign of the Year—”Arresting Attention.”

Winners of the prestigious African Marketing Confederation Awards were unveiled at a glittering banquet dinner on the last night of an in-depth conference on August 23. This year’s AMC Conference Awards, presented during a dinner at the tranquil Labadi Beach Hotel in Ghana, were selected from more than 60 nominations.

Helen McIntee-Carlisle, AMC President and Co-Founder, says the judges were impressed by the scale and calibre of the entries. “With nominations from all over the continent, the judges faced a tough task in selecting the final winners,” she says.

“We are pleased to have identified the leading marketing stars from throughout the continent,” McIntee adds.

McIntee-Carlisle says the nominations and the excellence of the winners highlight the abundance of top talent and companies across Africa. “We hope that each winner or their organisation inspires the next generation as we embrace an exciting era of the nexus of technology and marketing,” she adds.

The conference celebrated winners representing multiple countries, including Uganda, Zambia, Kenya, and Tanzania. In keeping with the theme of the conference, “Thriving in Africa’s Evolving Markets: Trust, Trends, and Technology,” the winners demonstrated that they were at the nexus of all of these aspects of marketing, says McIntee-Carlisle.

Each category had several stringent requirements for nominations to be considered, which included which excellence in marketing, innovation, and impact across Africa.

“I want to extend my warmest congratulations to all the winners, as well as everyone who was nominated. It’s inspiring to see such a dynamic marketing sector across Africa,” said McIntee-Carlisle.

The AMC Awards are about more than recognising individual achievement. “They highlight Africa’s creativity and commitment to diversity with every nomination and award,” said McIntee-Carlisle.

By taking part, nominees gain a stage to showcase their work, expand professional connections, and amplify their impact, unlocking possibilities for collaboration, investment, and international acclaim, adds McIntee.

The 2025 AMC Awards winners in the respective categories were:

Best Cause-Related Campaign of the Year:

Gold: Mastercard – “Sails of Change”

Silver: EABL (East African Breweries Limited) – “Project Rudisha”

Bronze: Stanbic Bank – “Battle of champions”

Best Social Media Campaign of the Year:

Gold: Uganda Waragi – “Arresting Attention”

Silver: Johnnie Walker – “Bringing the Striding Man to Life”

Bronze: Stanbic Bank – “Cash Back”

Best Not-For-Profit/Public Sector Campaign:

Gold: Malaria No More – “Change the Story”

Silver: World Vision – “End Child Marriage and All Forms of Abuse”

Bronze: The Ethiopian Ministry of Health and Blood Bank – “The Incredible Generation”

Best Tourism & Destination Marketing Campaign:

Gold: Zambia Tourism Agency – “Visit Zambia”

Silver: Old Mutual – “Green Frames”

Bronze: Sunseekers Tours – “Cruise Tourism Development for Ghana”

Best Use of Local Insights Campaign:

Gold: Cadbury’s – “Give A Generous Voice to Storytime”

Silver: Tusker Lager – “Stitched with Cheer”

Bronze: Captain Morgan – “Captain Morgan – Bring Out Your Spice”

Most Effective Campaign:

Gold: Uganda Waragi – “From Limited Edition to Limitless Icon”

Silver: Safaricom Ethiopia – “One Move Away Campaign – Road To 10 million Subscribers”

Bronze: Manyatta Cider – “A New Kind of Homecoming”

Campaign Of the Year:

Winner: Cadbury’s – “Give A Generous Voice to Storytime”

Brand Of the Year:

Winner: Uganda Waragi