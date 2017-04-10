Uganda Tourism Night – In China

Ambassador Solomon Rutega has described Uganda’s tourism as a “smiling beauty in the dark” whose potential will stun the world once the spotlight is put on it.

“Uganda’s tourism beauty has been compared to a smiling beauty in darkness,” he told over 100 major tour and travel operators, airlines and media agencies at a tourism promotion event Friday in Guangzhou, China.

Rutega, Consul-General in Guangzhou, said the country is now directly targeting stakeholders to help reveal the beauty Uganda has to share with the world.

“Uganda is directly targeting stakeholders like hotels, airlines, tourism boards, operators in the tourism value chain with a view to direct marketing of available tourism avenues in Uganda,” he said at the “Uganda Tourism Night” in Guangzhou.

In addition to the enthusing accolades as a top tourist destination, Uganda was one of the first African countries to receive an Approved Destination Status by the Government of China in 2005.

China is a leading market for outbound tourism with an estimated 123 million travellers last year.

Friday’s event, focusing on tourism investment and visiting Uganda, was organised by the Uganda Consulate in Guangzhou and the Embassy in Beijing under the theme: “The Pearl of Africa: Awesome People, Awesome Land, Awesome Destination”.

Safie Ali representing the Uganda Tourism Board, and Boniface Byamukama who president of the Uganda Tourism Association attended the event. The tourism promotions are set for all major cities across China and the next event is scheduled on April 11 in Shanghai.

On Friday, a lucky winner got two return air tickets to Uganda courtesy of Kenya Airways.

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editor@independent.co.ug