Uganda to host G77 + China conference next year

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda’s Government is set to host two significant international conferences in the early part of January 2024. The events will encompass the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) and the G77 + China conference, with preparations already in full swing. This was revealed by the Minister of ICT and National Guidance, Dr. Chris Baryomunsi on Tuesday while briefing Journalists at the Uganda Media Centre on the Monday Cabinet Resolutions.

“It will be a very important meeting bringing together the G77 countries and the Non-Aligned Movement to meet with the China delegation in Kampala in January 2024. Hosting this meeting, shows how Uganda commands respect and trust on the global scene,” said Dr. Baryomunsi.

Impeccable sources indicate that; the conferences will cover a wide range of topics, including medical imaging, bioinformatics, biomechanics, and tissue engineering. The sources add that; the conference will also offer great opportunities for networking, collaboration, and learning.