Uganda, South Africa sign five deals 

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President, Cyril Ramaphosa and Yoweri Museveni witnessed the signing of five MOUs by their respective governments of Uganda and South Africa in a move aimed to build strong political and economic relations between the two countries.

On Tuesday, both governments signed an MOU on cooperation in the fields of women, youth and persons with disabilities, an MOU on cooperation in tourism, an MOU on cooperation in the field of correctional services and prisons, an MOU on cooperation in transport-related matters and MOU on cooperation in the field of information and communication technologies.

President Ramaphosa highlighted that while economic relations between the two countries have grown over the years, South Africa is concerned over the decline in the number of South African businesses operating in Uganda.

In this regard, the heads of state gave a firm commitment to resolving any challenges experienced by the private sector in both countries.

The two presidents requested the ministers responsible for trade and foreign affairs of the respective countries, to urgently put in place a mechanism, to address these challenges and ensure the protection of investments.