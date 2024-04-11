Uganda set for ninth Oil and Gas Convention

Fifty exhibitors and six hundred guests are expected to attend

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | All is set for the ninth Oil and Gas Convention happening from April 17 – 18 at the Kampala Serena Hotel under the theme “The Journey to First Oil In The Face Of a Just Energy Transition In Uganda.” The convention is organised by Uganda Chamber of Mines and Petroleum (UCMP) where fifty exhibitors and six hundred guests are expected to attend.

The main objectives of the Convention are; to offer a platform for industry stakeholders to provide updates on projects within the oil and gas sector; and to provide a platform for an expansive exhibition of goods and services linked to the sector.

The theme reflects the ongoing global discourse on energy transition and emphasizes the importance of adopting the best environmental and social governance practices. President Yoweri Museveni will open the convention.

“In the two days—our discussions will be aligned to the theme of focusing on available opportunities in awarded contracts and those yet to be awarded across various projects. Additionally, there will be a sharing of experiences regarding emerging sector challenges and strategies to overcome them,” said Secretary General of UCMP Aggrey Ashaba. Part of the discussions will be the $7.1bn of contracts that have been handed out for services in the oil sector ranging from camp management, drilling, waste management, warehousing, etc.

Exhibitors will feature products and services offered by industry participants. Exhibitors span sectors such as oil and gas exploration and production, labor skilling and entrepreneurship, insurance, finance, logistics and transport, hospitality and tourism, QHSSE, engineering, construction and, manufacturing.