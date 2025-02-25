Uganda scouts association seeks to update outdated 1922 Act

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda Scouts Association has called on Parliament to amend the Boy Scouts and Girl Guides Act, which has been in existence since 1920 and took effect in March 1922. The association argues that the Act is no longer relevant and is hindering their progress.

The appeal was made during the Founder’s Day celebration held over the weekend at Kitgum Public Primary School playground. Founder’s Day commemorates the birthday of Lord Robert Baden-Powell, the founder of the Scouting movement. It is a day when scouts worldwide celebrate scouting’s core principles, including character development, citizenship training, and physical fitness.

This year’s celebration was themed “Scouting for Life, Skills for Life,” highlighting the role of scouting in equipping young people with essential life skills and values. Notably, the event also marked the 85th anniversary of scouting’s introduction in the Acholi sub-region by the late Onesmus Onyac.

According to Charles Odora Oryem, the chairperson of the National Council of Scouts, the current Act only recognizes the Uganda Boy Scouts Association and the Girl Guides Association, excluding other stakeholders despite the growing number of scouting organizations.

“We want the entire Act to be amended, starting with the title, which should be Uganda Scouts Association, not Uganda Boy Scouts and Girl Guides Association. It must include all scouts, regardless of their background or age,” Oryem said.

The Uganda Scouts Association has long been advocating for the amendment, arguing that the outdated Act limits their ability to implement key programs. Alice Nyiramahoro, the Chief Commissioner of the Uganda Scouts Association, echoed this concern, stating that the Act has posed challenges in executing its activities.

The call for amendment received backing from John Amos Okot, the Agago North Member of Parliament and guest of honor at the Founder’s Day celebration. “I will go back to Parliament and convince my colleagues to amend the Act,” Okot assured.

He also emphasized the need to reclaim scouts’ land in Kazo District, which has been illegally taken over by individuals. “We will work tirelessly to ensure that the land is reclaimed and returned to its rightful owners,” Okot said. The Uganda Scouts Association is a voluntary, non-political educational movement for young people, open to all regardless of origin, race, or creed. Having existed for over a century, it continues to play a significant role in shaping the lives of Uganda’s youth.

