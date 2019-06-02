Uganda, Rwanda row over border killings

The Uganda Rwanda row is like an addiction that keeps getting worse.

Kampala, Uganda | The Independent | Leaders of the two nations sat together during the inauguration of South African President Cyril Ramaphosa in Pretoria as tension built up on their countries’ borders.

The two regimes in Kampala and Kigali traded accusations after Ugandan police accused Rwandan soldiers of entering the country and killing two men, further stoking tensions. Rwanda, however, disputed the Ugandan version of events and said the incident happened on its side of the border after officers were attacked with machetes.

“The government of Uganda protests in the strongest terms the violation of its territorial integrity by Rwandan soldiers and the criminal, brutal and violent act… against unarmed civilians,” the Ugandan foreign ministry said. Relations hit the lowest in February when Rwanda closed its border.

Two months ago, an eight-month pregnant woman died while fleeing from Rwanda. The skirmishes are not about to end, clearly.

****