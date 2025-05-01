Uganda reports decline in new HIV infections but misses key targets

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Uganda AIDS Commission has reported a downward trend in new HIV infections, even as the country continues to fall short of key national targets in the fight against the epidemic.

Speaking to journalists at the Uganda Media Centre on Tuesday, Dr. Vincent Bagambe, the Director of Planning and Strategic Information at the Uganda AIDS Commission, attributed the decline to data gathered from health facilities and periodic surveys, including the Uganda Demographic and Health Surveys.

Dr. Bagambe acknowledged the progress but noted that it remains insufficient. He said Uganda had set a goal to reduce new HIV infections to 10,000 annually, but the country still records about 38,000 new infections each year — a figure he admitted cannot be brought down in just one year.

Uganda had also hoped to cut AIDS-related deaths to under 10,000 annually, but current statistics show more than 20,000 people are still dying from the disease each year. “Yes, we are happy we have made reductions, but we still have a lot to do to achieve our targets and work towards our goal of ending AIDS as a public health threat,” Dr. Bagambe said.

This aligns with the global goal championed by UNAIDS and the World Health Organization (WHO) to end the AIDS epidemic by 2030. The initiative, part of the Sustainable Development Goals, calls for a 90% reduction in new HIV infections and AIDS-related deaths compared to 2010 levels.

Dr. Bagambe stressed the importance of a collective approach to achieving this goal, saying the responsibility lies with government institutions, civil society, the media, parents, and especially young people.

Despite financial setbacks caused by the U.S. executive order that froze most USAID funding, Uganda remains committed to sustaining its HIV response. Dr. Bagambe said the government currently allocates 320 billion Ugandan shillings annually to HIV services, covering both operations and essential supplies.

He added that all government agencies have been directed to allocate 0.1% of their annual budgets to HIV and AIDS interventions. These funds are managed internally by the respective institutions to support localized prevention and treatment efforts.

Dr. Bagambe also highlighted the impact of the funding freeze, which resulted in the loss of 20,000 to 25,000 jobs at clinics operated by implementing partners. However, he noted that a waiver has allowed some staff to return, and operations at these clinics have resumed.

Dr. Ruth Ssenyonyi, Chairperson of the Uganda AIDS Commission, reflected on Uganda’s journey in tackling HIV since the 1980s, when prevalence was as high as 18%. Today, the national prevalence rate stands at 5.1%. She reported that 98% of Uganda’s population is HIV-negative, with only 1.5 million people living with the virus — a sign of significant progress.

Uganda will join the rest of the world in commemorating International Candlelight Memorial Day on May 16. The day is observed annually in memory of those who have died from AIDS-related illnesses and to raise awareness of the continued impact of the disease.

