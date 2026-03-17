Uganda reintroduces rhinos to Kidepo valley after 40 years

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda on Tuesday launched a phased relocation of southern white rhinos to Kidepo Valley National Park in the country’s northeast, marking their return more than 40 years after disappearing from the area.

The Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) said in a statement that the first two rhinos were successfully translocated from Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary in central Uganda.

“The translocation of these rhinos is the first step in restoring a species that once formed part of the park’s natural heritage,” said James Musinguzi, executive director of UWA, adding that more rhinos will be introduced to rebuild a viable and thriving population.

Rhinos were wiped out due to intense poaching and insecurity in the late 1970s and early 1980s, and the last rhino in the park was killed in 1983 in Narus Valley, according to UWA.

The reintroduction is part of Uganda’s National Rhino Conservation Strategy to restore rhino populations within their historical range and strengthen long-term conservation efforts.

Uganda’s rhino recovery began in 2005 at Ziwa. Recent imports of eight rhinos from South Africa have allowed restoration efforts to expand to new habitats.

Uganda currently has 61 rhinos, authorities added. ■