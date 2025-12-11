Uganda receives 8 rhinos from South Africa

KAMPALA, UGANDA | Xinhua | Uganda has received eight southern white rhinos from South Africa to boost long-term population growth of the species in the East African country.

Basil Ajer, director of tourism development, received the rhinos at Entebbe International Airport, Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) said in a statement issued on Tuesday.

The animals were donated by African Parks, a non-profit conservation organization.

The arrival of the rhinos, four males and four females, highlights Uganda’s growing credibility in global wildlife conservation and tourism development, Ajer was quoted as saying in the statement.

He said that the donation aligns with Uganda’s National Rhino Conservation and Management Strategy, which seeks to strengthen genetic diversity, expand rhino range, and secure the species for future generations.

Commissioner of Biodiversity Management John Makombo described the donation as a significant reinforcement of Uganda’s conservation initiatives.

“Beyond conservation, this donation strengthens Uganda’s profile as a competitive nature-based tourism destination and a trusted partner in international wildlife conservation,” Makombo was quoted as saying.

The animals were moved to Ziwa Rhino Sanctuary for mandatory quarantine, veterinary care, and acclimatization before being fully integrated with the existing rhino population, the statement said.

With the arrival of these eight new rhinos, Uganda’s total rhino population now reaches 59, according to the UWA, a state-run conservation agency. ■