Uganda plots energy future

Energy financing, ESG, and opportunities for investors at 2025 Energy Convention

Kampala, Uganda | IAN KATUSIIME | “The Energy Convention is not just a conference. It’s Uganda’s declaration that we are ready to lead in delivering an energy future that is inclusive, climate-resilient, and investment-ready,” said Humphrey Asiimwe, CEO of Uganda Chamber of Energy and Minerals at the Energy Convention 2025 that was held from April 29- 30 at the Kampala Serena Hotel.

Asiimwe’s opening remarks set the stage for the annual Energy Convention that brings together oil companies, mining firms, government officials, bankers and all the players geared towards Uganda’s energy transition.

This year’s convention was held under the theme “Integrating Oil, Gas, and Renewable Energy for a Sustainable Future,” and for over two days, investors, researchers, financiers, and development partners shared ideas, struck partnerships, and deliberated on policy direction.

The event has become a turning point in the country’s energy transformation agenda. “From oil and gas to renewables and nuclear energy, we are integrating resources, technology, and innovation to unlock our full energy potential,” Asiimwe told the over 1000 delegates cramped in the Serena Victoria ballroom.

Organized by the Chamber in collaboration with the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development (MEMD), the Petroleum Authority of Uganda (PAU), and the National Renewable Energy Platform (NREP), the convention arrived at a critical moment when global discussions are increasingly focused on balancing fossil fuel exploitation with accelerating green energy investments.

Key opportunities

The event explored cross-cutting opportunities that position Uganda as a regional leader in sustainable energy while creating economic benefits that resonate across generations. The Convention took place against the backdrop of Uganda’s bold energy ambitions.

Energy State Minister, Okaasai Opolot, said that a sustainable energy future for Uganda will depend on the ability to strike the right balance between exploiting petroleum resources and investing in clean, reliable, and affordable alternatives.

“This is why platforms like this Convention are so vital. They foster dialogue, build consensus, and forge partnerships that can unlock innovation and ensure that our energy strategy is inclusive, forward-looking and environmentally responsible.”

Okaasai said the Mining sub-sector is key to unlocking the Energy Transition through supplying the strategic/minerals required.

“Government continues to unlock the country’s mineral potential, especially supporting value addition. As a step in this direction, the Ministry entered a Production Sharing Agreement with Sarrai Group in a joint venture with the Uganda National Mining Company for the redevelopment of Kilembe copper mine in Western Uganda,” he said.

Okaasai said the government is advancing several other strategies including setting up of mineral markets and buying centers aimed at boosting mineral trade.

Energy ambitions

As of mid-2024, Uganda’s total installed electricity generation capacity stood at 2,048.1 megawatts (MW)—a 63.7% increase from 1,251 MW in 2019—driven largely by major hydropower projects like the 600 MW Karuma and 183 MW Isimba.

Hydropower now accounts for 84% of the total capacity, with renewables making up 95% of the energy mix. Yet, only 28% of Ugandans have access to electricity. The government’s Energy Policy 2023 aims to increase that figure to 80% by 2040, expand national capacity to 52,000 MW, and prioritize universal electricity access by 2030, including connecting 1.5 million more households to the grid over the next five years.

The 2025 Energy Convention 2025 unpacked these ambitious targets through focused sessions on scaling solar, hydro, geothermal, and off-grid systems; the role of nuclear energy in Uganda’s Energy Transition Plan; and the future of oil and gas production and export through projects like the East African Crude Oil Pipeline (EACOP).

Investment opportunities were spotlighted through regional showcases from Mozambique, Namibia, and Tanzania, offering Ugandan companies pathways into broader African value chains.

Panel discussions addressed cutting-edge topics like energy financing, ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) standards in project development, inclusive gender participation, and local content growth. A special session led by UCEM Junior Chamber engaged students and young professionals, reflecting the sector’s drive to cultivate the next generation of energy leaders.

Delegates at the event praised the opportunities created for local and international investors, researchers looking to collaborate, students seeking innovation platforms, and development partners aiming to make a meaningful impact. There was consensus that Uganda is open for business in energy—clean, smart, and sustainable.

With Uganda’s energy sector standing at the crossroads of transformation, the Convention not only charted the course for current and future projects but also catalyzed partnerships and policies that fuel inclusive growth, regional leadership, and long-term energy security.