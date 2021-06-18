UGANDA: New 42 day lockdown starts immediately

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has announced a new range of lock-down measures to control the rapid spread of COVID-19 in the country.

Private and public transport has been suspended for 42 days, except when carrying patients. All places of worship and sports events are also suspended.

Shops will however remain open, so will factories but where possible, the workers are to be housed at places of work for the next 42 days.

“Except where specifically stated, all these measures take immediate effect and will last 42 days when I will make subsequent revision,” President Museveni stated in his address Friday night.

✳ Private and public transport suspended for 42 days.

✳ Cargo trucks and pickups allowed to travel within and cross districts. Shouldn’t have more than 2 people.

✳ Public and private vehicles only allowed to move if they’re transporting the sick.

✳ Boda bodas allowed to carry only cargo.

✳ Registered tourist vehicles allowed to move.

✳ Emergency vehicles i.e. army, police, ambulances etc allowed to move.

✳ Essential workers namely doctors, nurses, pharmacists, veterinary doctors can move.

✳ Curfew to start at 7:00pm – 5:30am.

✳ Boda bodas to stop operating at 5:00pm.

✳ All schools and education institutions to remain closed for 42 days.

✳ Entebbe airport open, travel to and out to continue uninterrupted.

✳ Cargo trucks to park at only designated places.

✳ Non cargo cross border movements suspended for 42 days.

✳ Food market vendors must camp in their places of work (market). Kikubo closed.

✳ Burials restricted to only core family.

✳ Bars, discos, sports betting remain closed. Licenses of those that fail to oblige to be canceled forever.

✳ Physical presence of staff in non core offices to be reduced to 10 percent.

✳ Factories can operate but should adhere to safety measures.

✳ Places of worship and sports events closed for 42 days.