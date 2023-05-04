Uganda Museum remodeling work starts October

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities has announced that the remodeling works for the national museum will commence in October this year and are expected to run for seven months, ending in May 2024.

Jackiline Nyiracyiza, the acting commissioner for museums and monuments in the ministry, revealed that talks about renovating the over 100-year-old facility have been ongoing since 2015, but there have been no visible strides so far. However, she stated that the government secured up to USD 9 million from the World Bank to fund this project.

Nyiracyiza also noted that the preparatory works for the project are currently ongoing, and various contractors have already been awarded and are on the job. She stated that the museum will be closed during the renovation works, and she is very optimistic that by the time it reopens, it will be a place no one can avoid visiting.

Ahead of the World Museum and monuments day celebrations last year, the government pledged to construct regional museums and several monuments across the country, and according to the commissioner, works are ongoing. Nyiracyiza also revealed that given the merger funding this year, the ministry has been looking at the development of the Mugaba palace in Mbarara, and they will start constructing the equator monument in Kasese next week.

Tom Butime, the minister for Tourism, Wildlife, and Antiquities, announced that the ministry is currently earmarking various sites to be submitted to the instrument for national heritage protected sites. Once the president assents to the Museums and Monuments Act, they will become protected areas. Butime expressed confidence that the president will assent to the bill, as the main issue for its return the last time was settled.

This year’s World Museums Day celebrations will be held on May 23, 2023, at Kaunda grounds in Gulu City. This will be the first of such kind to be held outside Kampala.

URN