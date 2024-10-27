Uganda marks 60th anniversary of G77 at UN in New York

New York, US | THE INDEPENDENT | The Permanent Mission of Uganda to the UN in its capacity as chair on Friday organized celebrations to mark the 60th Anniversary of the Group of 77+China at the UN in New York.

“I congratulate our Group of 77 and China on this historic 60th anniversary of the establishment of our group. I commend all the G77 and China members for their commitment and dedication to the work of our Group, as well as your support to Uganda as Chair of the Group for this year 2024,” said Uganda Foreign Affairs Permanent Secretary Vincent Bagiire Waiswa.

He however noted that, “We celebrate our sixtieth anniversary at the time of widening financial and technological divide between developed countries and developing countries, persistent inequalities, increasing climate and disaster related risks. All these global challenges continue to negatively affect our efforts to achieve our respective national development goals and accelerate the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).”

Established in 1964, the G77 is the largest intergovernmental organization of developing countries in the United Nations. Its name is derived from 77 founding members, but its membership has grown significantly to 134.

Bagiire said the G77 and China has continued to ensure that developing countries have the means that support their respective efforts to achieve development.

“It is in line with our Group’s resolve, that we chose the theme for 60th anniversary celebration to be” 60th years of Contribution of the Group of 77 and China to Global South Coalition in International Development and Politics”.

The Group, he told the UN New York, has taken leadership on priorities areas, which include, achieving sustainable development in its three dimensions- economic, social and environmental and financing for development.

“We therefore commend the Group for its continued efforts in championing its principled and long standing position of calling up the international community to provide the mobilize adequate means of implementation to the developing countries and ensuring that we have an international economic order that addresses the needs of developing countries.”

The celebrations started with a formal gathering of G77+China member states, which included a video clip on major milestones of the Group ; a Pannel Discussion, and statements by Member States.

The opening segment was addressed by Ugandan Permanent Secretary Bagiire, Amb Adonia Ayebare; Yang, President of UNGA and Amb Rattray CDC, UNSG Representative.

The 2nd part was a sumptuous dinner complete with Ugandan food, drinks, and traditional dancers/performers.

After Panel discussion and remarks by member states the Uganda mission hosted dinner reception, with Ugandan traditional dancers in action.

