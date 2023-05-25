Uganda in milk talks with Algeria

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister of State for Industry, David Bahati has told parliament that Uganda is negotiating with the Algerian government as an alternative market for the country’s milk.

He made the revelation during the Wednesday plenary sitting following a matter of national importance raised by Nyabusozi County MP Wilson Kajwenjye.

This follows a reduction in issuing of export permits to Uganda’s powdered milk by the Kenyan government.

Bahati said that government is now in advanced stages of engaging Algeria and it is about to sign an agreement where Algeria is going to take quite a sizeable amount of litres of milk.

He said that finding alternative markets and taking advantage of the African Continental Free Trade area will resolve the issue.

Bahati added that President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni and his Kenyan counterpart, William Ruto will also hold talks to resolve the impasse. “At operational level, we have arranged a Council of Ministers to discuss this matter of milk and other products and bring it to the Heads of State summit,” says Bahati.

He told parliament that government wants to find a lasting solution on how to protect the community. Bahati said that Uganda has been committed to all the signed protocols and expects its sister countries to do the same.

MP Kajwenjye said that the decision by Kenya to reduce issuing export permits to Uganda’s powdered milk has affected milk prices.

He said that farmers buy manufactured injectable and vaccines from Kenya and now they cannot service loans they got.

The MP appealed to the East African Community (EAC) States to uphold the implementation of the EAC trade protocols.

