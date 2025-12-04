Uganda in limelight as Southern Africa tourism roadshow starts in Johannesburg

Johannesburg, South Africa | THE INDEPENDENT | The Southern Africa Tourism Roadshow in Johannesburg, opening a week of Ugandan engagements aimed at strengthening tourism cooperation, trade partnerships, and regional market linkages across Southern Africa.

The Roadshow brings together national tourism bodies, leading travel trade professionals, media, and private sector stakeholders for business-to-business workshops, product showcases, cultural exchanges, and targeted networking sessions across six cities. The delegation will travel to Johannesburg, Durban, Cape Town, Gaborone, Windhoek, and Harare to promote Uganda and expand cross-regional tourism collaboration.

Speaking at the launch, the High Commissioner of Uganda to South Africa, Amb. Paul Amoru, welcomed partners and highlighted the strategic value of Southern Africa as one of Uganda’s fastest growing complementary source markets. “The region has demonstrated strong traveller interest, high spending patterns, and demand for premium wildlife, adventure, and multi-destination experiences,” he observed. “The Roadshow provides a timely and practical platform to increase visitor flows, deepen commercial and cultural ties, and facilitate structured engagements between Uganda’s Destination Management Companies and the Southern Africa travel trade”.

Amb. Amoru also said that the Roadshow will feature workshops, media engagements, and experiential showcases designed to enhance Uganda’s market visibility, strengthen destination knowledge, and support the development of products that match regional traveller expectations. He explained that Uganda’s presence across six cities reflects a long-term commitment to coordinated tourism marketing, enhanced connectivity, and mutually beneficial regional collaboration.

Amb. Amoru also highlighted the broader economic and diplomatic significance of the initiative, explaining that tourism remains a major contributor to employment, foreign exchange earnings, and community livelihoods, and that strategic partnerships can generate sustainable impact across the region.

Representing South African Tourism, Bontle Madiba commended the Uganda High Commission for championing a structured, trade focused regional engagement “There is a growing importance of intra-Africa travel and South African Tourism will support initiatives that promote collaboration rather than competition among African destinations” she said.

She encouraged operators and tourism boards to develop multi country itineraries, cross regional packages, and joint marketing campaigns that showcase Africa’s diversity and collective strength. She noted that Uganda’s Roadshow demonstrates the type of continental partnership needed to elevate Africa’s global tourism presence.

The event was coordinated by Afrireps Consult, the agency appointed by the Uganda High Commission to manage logistics and trade mobilisation for the Roadshow. Afrireps reiterated its commitment to supporting the High Commission in strengthening market access, building trade linkages, and amplifying Uganda’s visibility in the Southern Africa region. The agency emphasised the value of regional collaboration, multi destination circuits, and co-created itineraries as key drivers of Africa’s tourism competitiveness.

The Johannesburg launch marks the beginning of a week of engagements designed to drive tourism growth, expand market presence, and deepen cooperation between Uganda and the Southern Africa region. It is made possible under the Economic and Commercial Diplomacy Program of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The Uganda High Commission expressed gratitude to all trade partners, tourism boards, private sector operators, and media representatives supporting the Southern Africa Tourism Roadshow.