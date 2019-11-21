Uganda Electoral Commission launches countrywide voters’ register update

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Electoral Commission Chairperson Justice Simon Mugenyi Byabakama has launched the update of the national voters’ register for the the upcoming 2020/2021 Uganda general elections.

The Electoral Commission (EC) chairperson announced the following:

✅During the exercise the EC will register eligible Ugandan citizens of 18 years and above who are not registered as voters.

✅ An eligible person who wishes to register as a voter will be able to do so at any of the update centres country wide where a registration kit will be stationed. (a person who is already registered as a voter anywhere in Uganda MUST NOT register again)

✅ During the update exercise, registered voters who wish to transfer to new voting locations will be able to apply for such transfer.

✅ A voter who wishes to transfer to a new voting location must present confirmation that he/she originates from or is at the time of application for transfer, a resident of the parish of that new voting location. (Such applicants must also ensure that they have details of their previous voting location. )

ALSO

✳ The update exercise will enable registered voters to check and confirm that their particulars are on the register at the voting locations which they indicated during registration.

✳ To enable voters to confirm their registration details,the commission will display at each update station the register of each polling station within the respective parish/ward.

✳ The update exercise will enable registered voters to confirm accuracy of their particulars on the voters register and correct any error(s) that may be identified in their particulars on the register.