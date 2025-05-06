Uganda, DRC sign agreement to improve border security

Ituri, DRC | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda and DRC have signed a deal to jointly address problems at the border, and for greater cooperation of the districts bordering the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The cross-border peace agreement , which is aimed at mitigating the cross border crimes and controlling illegal entry of goods into the countries was signed in Mahagi territory, in the Eastern Ituri Province, where Uganda and DRC agreed to fight insecurity at the porous borders that is threatening peace and security of both countries.

According to the leaders, the persistent insecurity at the porous borders have increasingly affected trade and commerce in the neighbouring districts, prompting leaders from both sides to have a joint peace deal to promote Pan –Africanism for socio-economic transformation as partners of the East African Community (EAC).

The cross-border peace agreement on security between the two countries was attended by the deputy director general for special operations in the Internal Security Organisation (ISO), Gen Taban Amin, deputised by the Member of Parliament for elderly persons in Northern Uganda, Catherine Akumu Mavejjina.

The administrator of military affairs in Mahagi Territory, Eastern Ituri Province of DR Congo, Col Disanoa Laula, urged both parties to respect the peace deal to spur trade and commerce for diplomatic relationships between Uganda and Congo and as everlasting signs of brotherhood.

“The signed peace agreement on peace and security documents will be handed over to top leadership from both sides to harmonise and extend the cordial relationship and improve cross-border trade to enhance revenue of each country”, Laula said.

Gen Taban Amin says, it’s time to show respect to each other in maintaining and restoring peace and avoid repeating colonial errors of divisionism. He added that the peace deal signed between the districts that are bordering DR Congo will minimize petty-petty crimes associated with gun robberies and theft of animals which distort good relationships because security will be monitored jointly at the borders.

“We shouldn’t be worried about cross-border crimes anymore, because we have become one people from today of this peace agreement since we are a member state of the East African Community (EAC), focusing on Pan –Africanism for socio-economic transformation”, Taban said.

However, Robert Abak RDC Nebbi says the agreement came timely with Congo when both countries need each other in promoting peace for the wellbeing of its citizens and boost trade since both sides have been depending on each other for trade.

****

URN