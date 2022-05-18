UGANDA CUP: Vipers SC storm past Mbarara City

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Vipers SC has stormed the final of the Stanbic Uganda Cup after defeating Mbarara City 4-0 in the return leg of their semifinal played at St Mary’s Stadium in Kitende. Goals from Halid Lwaliwa, Milton Karisa, Yunus Sentamu and Bobosi Byaruhanga helped Vipers SC to secure a slot in the finals in their quest to defend the title.

Mbarara City put up a spirited fight and denied Vipers any chance in the first half. However, they could not hold onto their performance in the second half and finally fell to Vipers. Three minutes after the kick-off of the second half, Captain Halid Lwaliwa put Vipers in the lead before Milton Karisa added the second goal in the 59th minute. Yunus Sentamu’s goal came in the 66th minute while Byaruhanga scored in the 90th minute.

Vipers entered Tuesday’s return leg of the semi-final with an advantage after winning the first leg 2-1, which was played in Mbarara. The venoms have now progressed to the final with a 6-1 aggregate.

According to the tournament’s setting, the winner on aggregate between the two teams faces the winner in the second semi-finals. Vipers will therefore be waiting for the winner between BUL FC and Booma FC. BUL FC has a 5-1 advantage.

The Venoms who are already confirmed as the Star-Times Uganda Premier League champions are hoping for another silverware should they win this year’s edition of the championship. Vipers are also the reigning champions of the Uganda Cup after defeating BUL in the last edition.

Unlike last year, this year’s edition started in the preliminary round with over 250 Clubs from Uganda Premier League, FUFA Big League Clubs, and Regional (third division) and fourth division clubs taking part. The competition is played annually by all member clubs of the Federation of Uganda Football Association-FUFA and is open to non-league clubs, clubs in the two top leagues, and registered clubs playing in all the five football divisions registered by FUFA.

****

URN