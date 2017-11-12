Uganda Cranes face Congo with eyes on CECAFA

SUNDAY: 5.30pm – Congo vs Uganda
*Live commentary on 102.1 FUFA FM and 87.7 Baba Fm
Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes are hoping to end their World Cup qualification campaign with a performance that can serve us a build-up to upcoming regional and African competitions.
According to soccer governing body FUFA website fufa.co.ug, “Uganda will use the game as a preparatory game for the future. Better still, the game will be used to better the world FIFA ranking and maintain the status quo for the country among fast rising African footballing countries.”
After falling out of the race to make Russia World Cup 2018, Cranes now eye CECAFA 2017, CHAN 2018 and AFCON 2019 tournaments. Egypt topped World Cup qualifier Group E to secure a place in the Russia finals after beating Uganda and Congo 1-0 in their last two matches last month.
Standings Group E
EGY – 12pts
UGA – 8pts
GHA – 6pts
CGO – 1