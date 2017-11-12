Uganda Cranes face Congo with eyes on CECAFA

SUNDAY: 5.30pm – Congo vs Uganda *Live commentary on 102.1 FUFA FM and 87.7 Baba Fm

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Uganda Cranes are hoping to end their World Cup qualification campaign with a performance that can serve us a build-up to upcoming regional and African competitions.

According to soccer governing body FUFA website fufa.co.ug, “Uganda will use the game as a preparatory game for the future. Better still, the game will be used to better the world FIFA ranking and maintain the status quo for the country among fast rising African footballing countries.”

After falling out of the race to make Russia World Cup 2018, Cranes now eye CECAFA 2017, CHAN 2018 and AFCON 2019 tournaments. Egypt topped World Cup qualifier Group E to secure a place in the Russia finals after beating Uganda and Congo 1-0 in their last two matches last month.

“The weather here in Brazzaville is favourable, we go into this game to purposely earn that much required exposure and experience playing away from home, boastfully end the campaign in high gear so we better our rankings and hopefully reclaim our best team in Africa accolade” Uganda cranes left back Godfrey Walusimbi told fufa.co.ug ahead of today’s Congo Brazzaville tie.

Star of Uganda’s campaign has been Africa’s number one shot stopper and Uganda Cranes Captain Denis Masinde Onyango who has conceded only one goal so far.

Standings Group E

EGY – 12pts

UGA – 8pts

GHA – 6pts

CGO – 1