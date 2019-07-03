Uganda Cranes crisis meeting on, players to get extra $6000

Cairo, Egypt | THE INDEPENDENT | Sports state minister Charles Bakkalubindi has concluded a three-hour long meeting with Uganda Cranes players, who are on strike over emoluments. The players are currently meeting on their own to agree on an offer of $6000 from soccer governing body FUFA for making the Nations Cup quarter-finals.

According to Ugandan journalists at Radisson Blu Hotel where the National team players stay, captain Dennis Onyango, Emma Okwi and Hassan Wasswa Mawanda met the Minister and other officials from the sports ministry and soccer governing body FUFA.

“Meeting has ended, it’s been resolved that each player will get $6000, and all signs indicate they will now head out for a training session at Arab Contractors’ stadium in Cairo ahead of the Friday game against Senegal,” tweeted journalist Nicholas Bamulanzeki.

He added that, “players are now having a private meeting amongst themselves at the hotel Fufa officials and coaches asked to excuse them for a while for privacy.”

Earlier, FUFA said an emergency meeting had agreed that the players get an extra $6000 for qualifying for the quarter-finals.

“Considering the magnitude and importance of the event of Uganda Cranes match against the Teranga Lions of Senegal, the interests of the Nation, Government, the Sponsors, and the gallant fans, FUFA has agreed to pay 6,000 USD over and above the agreed terms in the Code of Conduct and that matters of finances will not be discussed until the end of Uganda Cranes participation in the tournament. This position has been duly communicated to the Players,” FUFA said.

Cranes players boycotted Tuesday training claiming they have not been paid what is due to them. FUFA issued a statement later saying they have already been paid sh55million to each players, as agreed, in contracts before the tournament started.

UPDATE

WHITE SMOKE! 💨 After almost four hours in a meeting, the Uganda 🇺🇬 Cranes have finally agreed to attend training this evening at the Arab Contractors Stadium in Cairo. They’re coming out of Radisson Blu one by one. Coach Desabre & his technical team are perplexed. #AFCON2019 pic.twitter.com/vycWYjW9pR — Usher Komugisha (@UsherKomugisha) July 3, 2019

The bus is now moving to the training facility but not all Uganda Cranes players are on the bus #UgandaCranes #AFCON2019 @observerug — Nicholas Bamulanzeki (@bamulanzeki) July 3, 2019